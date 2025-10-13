Nard, NMCN To Hospitals: Treat Gunshot Victims Before Police Report

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) have urged hospitals to treat gunshot victims without requesting police reports.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday, the followed the recurring reports of hospitals neglecting gunshot victims in emergencies.

NAN reports that the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Wounds Act, signed into law in 2017, mandates prompt treatment by all hospitals, public or private, without requiring police documentation.

Section Seven of the Act states that any person or authority whose omission leads to unnecessary death of a gunshot victim may face five years’ imprisonment, a N500,000 fine, or both.

The police in a circular dated October 25, 2023, directed all personnel to comply with the Act’s provisions immediately, reiterating that no delay in treatment is permissible.