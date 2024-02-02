NARD Lauds Mbah for Employing More Doctors

For employing more doctors into their fold, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, has commended Governor Peter Mbah, saying it will address the manpower shortage in the state. The President of NARD, ESUT, Dr. Ofonere Chukwunonso, was quoted in a statement to have also commended the governor for the infrastructural upgrade, improved security, digitalisation of medical records, among others, in the state’s health sector.

According to Ofonere, “the Association of Resident Doctors, ESUT University Teaching Hospital, highly commends the governor for the giant strides his government has made in the several sectors of the state, especially the health sector. “These include promotion registrars to consultants; recruitment of over 100 new resident doctors, consultants and other support staff for quality healthcare delivery; upgrade of the security and surveillance architecture in and around the state teaching hospital; support for accreditation of several departments to promote training of resident doctors and medical students; cashless payment policy and digitalisation of patient care through electronic medical records system; upgrade of schools of nursing to college status to train more nurses and paramedics in the state.

“We also commend the administration for the delivery of new ambulances and upgrade of the accident and emergency complex to better align with international best practices; implementation of a policy system to reward productivity among hospital staff; payment of improved hazard allowance; recent approval to renovate all the toilets and bathrooms in the wards of the hospital to ensure safety and comfort of patients and staff; and the flag-off of construction of hundreds of model type-2 primary health facilities across the state.”

The resident doctors also commended the Chief Medical Director of the state teaching hospital, Prof. Bethrand Ngwu, for imbibing the governance philosophy of Governor Mbah and thereby positively turning around the hospital in a very short period of time since his appointment by the new administration. They, however, tasked the governor to accelerate the process of payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to Resident doctors in the State Teaching Hospital, as is obtainable in several other states.