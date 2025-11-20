NARD Accuses FG Of ‘Deliberate Falsehood’ As Doctors Vow To Continue Strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has rejected the Federal Ministry of Labour’s claim that 19 out of the union’s 20 demands have been met, describing it as a “deliberate falsehood,” as the nationwide doctors’ strike entered its third week.

In a statement released on Thursday, NARD President Dr. Mohammad Suleiman accused the Ministry of misrepresenting the state of negotiations and “peddling half-truths to the Nigerian public.”

The Ministry had asserted that most of the doctors’ demands had been addressed, but NARD insisted that none of its 19 core demands had been fully implemented.

The association’s Extra-Ordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on 17 November 2025 found “no verifiable progress,” contrary to the Ministry’s claim that payments for the 25%/35% CONMESS adjustment and 2024 accoutrement allowances had begun. NARD stated that its members had not received any such payments.

The union also disputed the Ministry’s claims regarding unresolved arrears, noting that government agencies were still compiling lists of affected doctors in facilities including FTH Lokoja, FMC Owo, and UITH, demonstrating a continued lack of implementation.

Responding to the Ministry’s announcement of new committees to address manpower shortages, casualisation, and the disengagement of five doctors at FTH Lokoja, NARD said it preferred immediate reinstatement of the affected doctors and full implementation of a one-for-one replacement policy, calling the creation of committees “nothing more than bureaucratic waiting rooms designed to postpone real actions.”

On the issue of the unsigned Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), NARD stated that it declined to endorse the document because it lacked clear timelines and concrete commitments.

“We will not sign a paper filled with recycled promises and no binding timelines. An MoU without guarantees is not worth the paper it is written on,” the association said.

NARD reaffirmed that the nationwide strike, which began on 1 November, would continue until its minimum demands are met.

These include the reinstatement and compensation for the five disengaged Lokoja doctors, immediate payment of corrected allowances and salary arrears, full implementation of the one-for-one replacement policy, and resolution of other outstanding welfare and administrative issues.

The association urged the Federal Government to prioritize implementation over public statements, warning that the nation’s healthcare system is at a critical tipping point. NARD criticized the Ministry for lecturing doctors on labour laws while frequently breaching timelines and agreements.

“We find it ironic that the Ministry lectures NARD on respecting labour laws while consistently disregarding the fundamental rights of workers and flouting mutually agreed-upon timelines. Our patience has been exhausted by years of conciliatory meetings that yield nothing but press releases filled with hollow victories,” the union said.

NARD concluded that it remains open to dialogue, but emphasized that discussions must be result-oriented.

“The health of our nation is in the balance, and the responsibility to restore stability lies squarely with the government,” the association said.