NARC Holds Graduation Lecture On Leadership, Strategic Studies

The Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) has held a graduation lecture for participants of its Leadership and Strategic Studies Course at the Tukur Yusuf Buratai Block, Abuja.

The event marked part of the activities lined up for the graduation ceremony of the course designed to deepen participants’ understanding of leadership and strategic principles, and to prepare them for future command and career responsibilities.

Delivering the lecture titled “Effective Military Leadership as Panacea for the Attainment of Nigerian Army’s Constitutional Responsibility,” the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General O.O. Oluyede who was represented by the Chief of Training (Army), Major General A.S. Kendall underscored the centrality of leadership in fulfilling the Army’s constitutional roles.

READ ALSO:

The COAS highlighted his command philosophy: “To consolidate the transformation of the Nigerian Army towards bequeathing a well-motivated and combat-ready force that can effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment.”

He stressed that effective leadership in the Nigerian Army requires critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and practical field experience.

He charged the participants to constantly analyse emerging security challenges, apply innovative solutions, and anticipate the Army’s future requirements in addressing threats to national security.

Referencing the ancient strategist Sun Tzu, the COAS reminded participants that true leaders inspire by example, demonstrating courage, discipline, and loyalty rather than coercion.

He added that military leadership is fundamentally about managing crises and war, guiding subordinates with a shared sense of purpose.

At the end of the course, graduates were equipped with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary for effective leadership and strategic decision-making, inspiring them to apply their learning in diverse operational contexts to drive innovation and positive change.