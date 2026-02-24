NAPTIP, UK Unite To Amplify Voices Of Trafficking Survivors

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), in partnership with the British High Commission Abuja, has convened a landmark survivor‑centred event highlighting the emerging global crisis of human trafficking into cyber‑enabled scam operations in Southeast Asia.

The event, “Confronting the Global Scam Centre Crisis: Perspectives of Nigerian Survivors,” brought together recently repatriated Nigerian nationals who were deceived with fraudulent job offers and trafficked to Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand.

Many were coerced into conducting sophisticated cyber‑fraud schemes under exploitative and abusive conditions. The programme follows the successful joint efforts of NAPTIP, the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian Embassy in Bangkok, and the British NGO EDEN, whose coordinated action—including on‑the‑ground triangulation at the Thai–Myanmar border and welfare visits to affected nationals in Bangkok’s Immigration Detention Centre (IDC)—enabled the safe rescue and return of 23 Nigerian survivors earlier this month.