NAPTIP To Clampdown On Shelters,

Further to the non-compliance to Regulation 2019 by organisations operating shelters and homes offering services for the purpose of rehabilitation of trafficked victims in Nigeria; despite several warnings and extensions of the ultimatum by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has concluded plans for immediate clamp down on the erring organisations. The Director-General, Prof Fatima Waziri-Azi disclosed this on Saturday in her office at the end of a strategic meeting with officials of relevant departments and units of the agency.

Waziri-Azi stated that despite the extension of the grace period given to the organisations to comply with the regulations, only two organisations, that is Pathfinder Justice Initiative and the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) have fully complied. She said six others were in partial compliance. Among these are: The Second Voice Foundation; Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria; Patriotic Citizens Initiatives; Rays of Hope Community Foundation; Kids with a Vision Foundation; and Emmanuel World Children Foundation.

These six organisations, according to her, have registered on the online clearance portal but have yet to schedule an inspection to their facilities by the team responsible. She said; “Following the expiration of the ultimatum issued to the organisations operating shelters and homes offering services for the purpose of the rehabilitation of trafficked persons in Nigeria to obtain a license in accordance with the Trafficking in Persons (Control of Activities of Organisations and Centres) Regulations 2019, which has since expired, the Management of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), wishes to inform the public, members of the Civil Society Organisation, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Development Partners, Donor Agencies State, and other stakeholders on the compliance of this Regulation by the affected organisations.”