NAPTIP Rescues, Reunites Missing 8-Year-Old Boy With Parents

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has successfully rescued an eight-year-old boy, Divine Ibanga.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Divine had been missing for over a year before he was rescued by the agency.

The Uyo Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mr Emmanuel Awhen, disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital on Saturday.

Speaking with newsmen, Mr Awhen confirmed that Divine has been reunited with his parents.

Awhen detailed how Divine was abducted on September 1, 2023, in Port Harcourt while playing with his elder brother in their compound.

The abductor, still at large, reportedly lured Divine by sending the elder brother to buy biscuits with N200, seizing the opportunity to take the child.

Divine was eventually rescued by NAPTIP’s headquarters in Abuja, which transferred him to the Uyo Zonal Command to trace his parents.

“The boy, Divine, was rescued by NAPTIP Headquarters in Abuja and then sent to us, where we were able to put him on television and social media,” Awhen said.

“We managed to locate the parents, who came in from Port Harcourt, and we decided to reunite the child with them.”

Comfort Ibanga, Divine’s mother and a petty trader from Essien Udim Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom, recounted how the abduction occurred during her market hours.

She described the emotional turmoil her family faced and their persistent search for answers through prayers and visits to churches and prophets.

According to her, a neighbor known as Aunty Mercy and another man were initially arrested in connection with the incident but were later released.

Despite the anguish of the past year, she expressed heartfelt gratitude to God and NAPTIP for the rescue.

“Today, 8th November, God has used NAPTIP to rescue Divine for us,” she said, overjoyed by the reunion.

Awhen highlighted the increasing cases of child abductions and urged parents to exercise greater vigilance.

She noted that perpetrators are often people known to the family, such as neighbors or friends.

The Uyo Zonal Commander assured that NAPTIP remains committed to tackling child trafficking and abduction to ensure the safety and well-being of children across Nigeria.

