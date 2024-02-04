NAPTIP Rescues Five Victims From Traffickers, Nab Eight Suspects in Benue

The Makurdi Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) yesterday said it has successfully dismantled a child trafficking syndicate, rescued five victims and apprehended eight suspects.

Zonal Commander of the agency in the state, Mrs. Bai Gloria Iveren, in a statement in Makurdi said the opera- tion followed a distress call from a mother seeking her twins. Mrs. Bai said it was later discovered that the twins were allegedly sold in December last year when operatives conducted meticulous surveillance and rescue operations across the Makurdi metropolis.

“The investigation unveiled a modus operandi wherein the syndicate targeted vulnerable homes, including IDP camps, posing as helpers for education sponsorship. “Exploiting the trust of un- suspecting families, they acquired children and subsequently sold them for sums ranging from N350,000 to N900,000 per child, disguising the transactions as adoptions”.

Among those arrested, according to Mrs. Bai included an 80-year-old woman, Innocent Josephine, and a 56-year-old woman, Ude Rosaline, identified as key players in the criminal network.