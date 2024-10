Share

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), said it has rescued a six-year old girl who was stolen from her parents in 2018.

The Zonal Commander, NAPTIP Uyo, Mr Emmanuel Awhen, said that the agency achieved the feat in partnership with the Foundation for Justice Development and Peace He said in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo yesterday, that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the matter.

