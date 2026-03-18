NAPTIP Rescues 6 Trafficked Children, Arrests 7 Suspects In Niger

The Niger State Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has rescued six victims of child trafficking, including twin babies, in a major breakthrough against human trafficking in the state.

The State Commander of NAPTIP, Mr Emmanuel AWhen, disclosed this while reuniting some of the rescued victims with their parents at the agency’s office in Minna yesterday.

Awhen said that the case of the recovered twins began when their mother reported that a female staff member of the Social Welfare Department in Bida took the babies a day after birth under the pretext that the government would assist in raising them.

He said investigations revealed that the babies were sold through a nurse at the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, to individuals in Lagos State and Anambra.

According to him, the agency recovered the twins and reunited them with their biological mother on Dec. 18, 2025, in the presence of the Niger State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Hadiza Idris-Kuta.

The commander said that further investigations uncovered another related case involving the same suspects, who allegedly deceived a beggar in Bida by posing as government officials willing to support the upbringing and education of her children.

“In the process, four children were taken, two were kept by the suspects as domestic helpers, while the other two were sold through the same nurse and her associate to individuals in Abia and Anambra states,” he said.

Awhen added that the two children kept by the suspects were later returned to their parents during the investigation. He said that seven suspects, including a staff member of the Bida Local Government Council’s Social Welfare Department, had been arrested in connection with the cases.

The NAPTIP commander appreciated the Niger Government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, for its support and collaboration.