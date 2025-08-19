NAPTIP Rescues 25 Trafficked Women Enroute Saudi Arabia

Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), have disrupted organised trafficking activities and intercepted 25 women suspected to be victims of labour exploitation enroute Saudi Arabia.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Vincent Adekoye, in a statement yesterday said the development came just as the agency commenced a manhunt for a popular travel Agency suspected of playing a prominent role in the recruitment of the victims to Saudi Arabia.

He said the unsuspecting victims were picked up in front of a popular hotel in the highbrow area of Wuse II, Abuja, where they had gathered, awaiting their trafficker. The operation was a continuation of renewed surveillance activities and monitoring embarked upon by the Agency targeting some black spots within several major state capitals across the country.

It would be recalled that the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, had, a few weeks ago, ordered Operatives of the Agency to intensify monitoring in some state capitals across Nigeria in response to the reported surge in the activities of some human traffickers who now recruit from some remote villages and communities for exploitation. This directive is in addition to the enhanced working relationship and collaboration with other sister law enforcement agencies and partners along some of the red flag routes.