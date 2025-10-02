NAPTIP Rescues 24 Traffic Victims At Airport, Arrests 5 Suspects

Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have rescued 24 trafficked victims and arrested five suspects at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. It was learnt that among the suspects arrested at the airport is a retired senior uniformed officer with one of the foremost law enforcement agency in the country.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Vincent Adekoye, in a statement yesterday said in a decisive and unprecedented crackdown that caught all actors unaware, the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, led a high-powered special operation at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, resulting in the dramatic rescue of 24 victims of human trafficking and the arrest of five suspected trafficking agents.

Adekoye said among the suspected human traffickers arrested at the airport was a retired senior uniform Officer with one of the foremost Law Enforcement Agency in Nigeria who is alleged to be a prominent member of the trafficking syndicate operating within the South West region of Nigeria.

He said the well-planned action, which was hailed by other travelers at the airport, was a continuation of the newly unveiled anti-human trafficking efforts and onslaught against human trafficking by the Director General, targeting recruitment hubs, trafficking spots, and routes within Nigeria.

At the end of nearly 6 hours of operation, the human trafficking activities were completely disrupted, leading to the arrest of five suspected traffickers and the rescue of 24 suspected victims.

The victims whose ages range between 15 years to 26 years were recruited from Kano, Kastina, Oyo, Ondo and Rivers states, and were heading to Iraq, Sudan, Egypt, Saudi Ara- bia, Bahrain, and Afghanistan. While a good number of the victims could not communicate in any other language apart from their dialect, others do not even know the location of their intended country of destination.