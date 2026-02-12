NAPTIP Rescues 23 Victims Trafficked To Thailand For Cybercrime, Investment Scam

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has rescued and repatriated 23 Nigeri- an youths suspected to be victims of human trafficking from Thailand. The operation was carried out with the support and collaboration of Eden (Myanmar), with critical assistance from the British Government to rescue the victims.

The Agency Spokesperson, Mr Vincent Adekoye, in a statement yesterday, said the victims who have arrived in Nigeria were deceived, recruited, and trafficked to some Southeast Asian countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia, for cyber enabled crimes such as romance scam, cryptocurrencyrelated fraud, and investment scam in the destination countries.

Adekoye said the development came barely a few weeks after the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, promised a hard time for human traffickers in the country. She promised an improved collaboration and upscale strategy to detect, dislodge, and disorganise activities of human trafficking targeting any Nigerian.

Speaking on the latest operation carried out by the Agency and the nature of the exploitation of the Victims, the Director General alerted on the new activities of the traffickers and called for the collaboration of all stakeholders.

“This is a new dimension of the human trafficking phenomenon that targets vibrant and intelligent Nigerians. The trafficker goes after boys and girls who have one skill or the other, but preferably computer and IT skills, and those who do not drink alcohol or smoke. They promised them a scholarship and gainful employment.

“On arrival at the destination country, the victims are trained on various methods of scam. Some of them are enrolled in the language school, preferably Chinese, and, within the shortest time, graduate as translators and are offered the role of Customer Care to deceive their targets.

“The victims explained that they were compelled to target individuals and organisations from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Ethiopia, and Canada for romance scams, investment scams, cryptocurrency scams, and other online fraud.

“They disclosed that they were accommodated in a hostel with bunks and provided with all the necessary gadgets, and are forced to go after their targets. They are monitored by fierce – looking mafia guys who also torture any of them who refuse to meet their daily targets.