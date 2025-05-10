NAPTIP Rescues 2-Year-Old Girl Trafficked For N100,000

Share

The operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking Persons (NAPTIP) on Friday rescued a two-year-old girl trafficked from Abuja to Aba, Abia State, for N100,000.

According to a statement issued by the agency, the suspect, arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS), allegedly sold her for ₦100,000.

This was as the NAPTIP called on the biological parents or any relatives of the child to urgently contact the Agency.

The statement read, “A 2-year-old girl, renamed Chiamaka Favour (alias), who was trafficked from Abuja to Aba in February 2025, has been rescued by NAPTIP Abia Command on May 8, 2025.

“The suspected trafficker, arrested by DSS Abia and handed over to NAPTIP, is alleged to have worked with three trafficking syndicates from Abuja and sold the child to a buyer for ₦100,000. Investigations are ongoing.”

