NAPTIP Rescues 14-Year-Old Victim Of Domestic Abuse

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), said that it has successfully rescued a 14-year-old girl from Sokoto that was subjected to domestic abuse.

A statement by Mr Vincent Adekoye, NAPTIP Press Officer in Abuja, identified the victim as the firstborn and only female child of one Malam Usman Aliyu.

The family were said to have fled from Dan Gyalla village, Faru ward, Maradun Local Government of Zamfara, as a result of violence from banditry to displaced persons (IDP) camp in Gwiwa Eka Area of Sokoto.

The victim was said to have been subjected to severe maltreatment, abuse, and exploitation after being recruited by a prominent Abuja socialite and wife of a highly placed public office holder in Sokoto State.

According to Adekoye, the victim was recently discovered by concerned Nigerians within the neighbourhood, in a deplorable state, unable to walk, and showing signs of fainting due to extreme starvation and dehumanisation.

Adekoye said that the concerned Nigerians promptly reported the situation to members of the Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL), who immediately escalated the report to NAPTIP.

He said that investigation revealed that the victim was employed to wash and do other domestic work by the socialite woman, whom she got through a nurse, one Maryam, after approaching the IDP camp, in Sokoto.

“Maryam sought permission from Bashariyya’s mother, who allowed her daughter to assist for a day. Pleased with her work, Fauziyya offered to retain her services and promised to pay N10,000 monthly.

“Three months later, the suspect requested that Bashariyya follow her to Abuja, promising to enroll her in both formal and Islamic schools. She also pledged to remit N10,000 monthly to the family through Maryam.

“Sadly, three months later, the once dutiful and helpless girl was subjected to severe maltreatment. She was beaten, tortured, and locked in a dark room. “One of suspect’s maids was instructed to feed her only one cup of gari daily.

“A man was brought in to perform rituals, spraying what Bashariyya described as spiritual water on her body while she cried in pain, which caused burns all over her body.

