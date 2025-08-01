NAPTIP Raises The Alarm Over Increase In Organ Harvesting, Loan For Sex Scams

We’re working to stamp out trafficking –Bello

T he National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has raised concerns over a disturbing trend in new trafficking patterns across Nigeria and Ghana, where organs are being harvested and women lured into loan for sex scheme.

The online loan scheme is a situation where the suspect uses social media handles to lure unsuspecting victims into accepting, but at the end of the day, compels them into prostitution in return for the loan. This is common in Nigeria, Ghana.

It was learnt that these illicit activities are evolving with sophisticated tactics and have become a growing concern across the country and West Africa, especially in Nigeria and Ghana.

The Director-General of NAPTIP, Dr. Binta Adamu Bello, said the scams have severe consequences for the victims, including emotional trauma, physical harm and damage to such a victims reputation and ego throughout such a person’s lifetime.

We have warned that human traffickers are taking on more dangerous and organised dimensions. Dr. Bello, made this known in Lagos with journalists, while speaking on the efforts NAPTIP is making with other stakeholders to stop the tactics of traffickers and criminal networks who are increasingly exploiting digital platforms, migration flows, and economic desperation to perpetrate crimes.

She said among the most alarming trends, are organ harvesting, online sextortion, and “loan-for-sex” scams which is an emerging tactic where women are lured into prostitution under the guise of repaying fraudulent online loans for years.

The organised crime syndicates are driving tricks through deceit, coercion, and digital manipulation. “These are not isolated incidents they are structured criminal operation.”

The NAPTIP boss noted that fake job offers and scholarship scams have also become another tools of deception for traffickers, while cybercrime syndicates is another way of trafficking where they recruit unsuspecting youths particularly in Nigeria and Ghana into Internet fraud operations with promise of traveling and accommodation packages for whoever they want to recruit.

She described another method used by the traffickers to include the operation of baby factories, and the use of “marketing agent” recruitment as a front to traffic victims for sexual or labour exploitation.

These crimes are evolving rapidly, adding that, “human trafficking is now a highly coordinated, cross border criminal enterprise” that demands urgent and collective action.

“Women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities are the most vulnerable. We must all work together, government, civil society, law enforcement, and citizens to eliminate these threats to our national fabric. Let’s come together, let us kick human traffickers out of Nigeria,” Bello declared.

Organ harvesting

The traffickers used a method where victims are lured with false promises such as job offers, fake scholarships, and recruitment for legitimate sounding opportunities abroad.

Once entrapped, some victims are trafficked for the illicit trade in human organs, often done under dangerous and criminal conditions.

NAPTIP claim it is investigating numerous incidents and collaborating with law enforcement to prosecute perpetrators and offer justice for victims.

The agency reported increasing cases, including individuals deceived during medical treatments and falling prey to organ harvesting scams.

Rescued girls

The operatives of NAPTIP recently also busted a major human trafficking ring operating in a popular hotel in Katsina State, rescuing three young women who were allegedly forced into prostitution.

The raid, which took place in the heart of Katsina township, led to the arrest of the hotel manager and two of his staff, all suspected to be part of an interstate trafficking syndicate that recruits young women from southern Nigeria and forced into sexual slavery in the North.

The NAPTIP DG said the victims who are between the ages of 21 to 26 years were rescued from a crammed, poorly ventilated room within the hotel premises, while their traffickers were found lounging in luxury in another section of the same building.

Two of the victims hail from the Benue State and one other from Rivers State. She said the girls were allegedly lured with false promises of well-paying jobs, only to be coerced into sex work upon arrival in Katsina.

In a chilling testimony, one of the victims disclosed they were made to sleep with no fewer than 20 men daily, including during their menstrual periods and in times of illness “We have no choice but to sleep with 20 men a day,” she said tearfully.

“Even when we are tired or sick, they give us energy drinks like Fearless so we can keep going. All the money goes to the woman in charge, one Amarachi, we are left to feed ourselves.”

The victims further revealed that they were closely monitored by men hired to prevent their escape, and that their traffickers collected all the proceeds from their daily abuse while they endured inhumane conditions.

“It is disturbing that some hospitality establishments are actively aiding and abetting the exploitation of human trafficking victims. This hotel will be sanctioned in accordance with Nigeria’s anti-trafficking laws.

“These young women were deceived, trafficked, and stripped of their dignity. We will not rest until every person or organisation complicit in these crimes is held accountable,” the DG affirmed.

Abidjan

The anti-human trafficking agency said they also rescued 78 victims of human trafficking from Côte d’Ivoire. Among the victims are 75 young women and girls, three babies, and two adult males, they were evacuated aboard an Air Peace flight facilitated free of charge by the airline’s Chairman, Mr Allen Onyema.

“This is a momentous occasion,” The DG said. “To the young women and girls who have just returned, welcome home. You were taken far from the safety and dignity you deserve, but today you are back on Nigerian soil, and you are not alone. This country stands with you.”

Two individuals were reportedly arrested in Abuja in connection with the trafficking ring, following public outcry including intervention from social media activist.

“We have apprehended some of those responsible for this heinous trade, and they will face the full force of the law,” Bello stated.

“We are launching a manhunt for others connected to this crime. There is no hiding place for them. At least four of the victims, believed to be minors, were discovered to be pregnant upon arrival.”

Scholarships

The DG NAPTIP also revealed the tactics deployed by human traffickers to lure victims to include fake job opportunities and scholarships in some destination countries, and also recruit victims as marketing agents for some branded products in order to exploit them.

The NAPTIP boss added that some traffickers also recruit their victims through online loan schemes, baby factories, organ harvesting, and the recruitment of unsuspecting youths for online scams within Nigeria and Ghana.

Dr. Bello, who described the trend as worrisome, called for joint efforts by all stakeholders to kick traffickers out of Nigeria.

She noted that organised criminal networks use migration flows, global supply chains, legal and economic loopholes and digital platforms to facilitate cross-border trafficking on a massive scale.

On some of the trends by traffickers, she said: “The fight against human trafficking has continued to take new dimensions with emerging trends daily. “This is coupled with a new destination and further exploitation of victims.

“Some of the disturbing trends that are on the increase are fake job and scholarships in some countries, recruitment of victims as marketing agents for some branded products to exploit them and recruitment of unsuspecting youths for Online scams within Nigeria, Ghana and some West African countries.”

She identified other baits as online trafficking/sextortion, revenge porn in Nigeria and Ghana, baby factory, organ harvesting and online loan scheme.

“The online loan scheme is a situation where the suspect uses social media handles to lure unsuspecting victims into accepting, but at the end of the day, compels them into prostitution in return for the loan.

This is common in Nigeria, Ghana,” she said. She also revealed that the capacity of the Cybercrime Squad of the Agency has been strengthened to respond and address the growing trends of online recruitment and exploitation.

“Our resolve to tackle human trafficking in Nigeria is firm and unequivocal, and we shall continue to scale our strategies to outsmart the traffickers. “It is our resolve to continue doubling our efforts to outsmart the tactics of the traffickers.

The coming months will be very challenging for human traffickers in the country. “We shall increase our coordination mechanism to empower all state and nonstate actors to detect and report issues of human trafficking anywhere in the country,” Bello said.

“We must set aside any rivalry and join hands together and ensure the protection of Nigerians. Together, let us kick human traffickers out of Nigeria.”

UNODC

The Country Representative of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Mr. Cheikh Toure, who reaffirmed UNODC’s commitment to Nigeria in tackling human trafficking, said collective efforts were critical to ending trafficking.

He said: “I reaffirm UNODC’s unwavering solidarity with the Nigerian people in confronting the scourge of human trafficking.

“Trafficking is not an incidental crime but a calculated, transnational enterprise profiting from the vulnerability of our women, children and men.

“As custodians of the United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organised Crime (UNTOC), UNODC stands shoulder to shoulder with the government of Nigeria.

“We must dismantle criminal networks through coordinated, cross-border action, strengthening justice, protecting victims and holding perpetrators accountable.

“Policies alone cannot win this fight. Trafficking festers where vulnerability is highest in underserved communities, border regions, and among marginalised youth.

“We must redirect energy and resources to the grassroots: empowering local leaders, traditional institutions and community networks. “The frontline of this battle is where poverty and desperation are exploited.

“Human trafficking violates every principle of human dignity, destabilises societies and undermines the rule of law.

“UNODC will deepen its partnership with Nigeria working with government, civil society, and survivors to shatter criminal empires, uplift victims and build a future where no Nigerian is bought or sold.”