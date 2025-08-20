NAPTIP Raids Abuja Apartment, Arrests 8 Traffickers, Rescues 29 Victims

..N5.4m collected one of the victims

Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have arrested 8 persons suspected to be members of the notorious human trafficking syndicate operating between Nigeria and Ghana and rescued 29 suspects, most of whom are foreign nationals of some West African Countries.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Vincent Adekoye, in a Statement on Wednesday, said during an operation which was carried out at a popular apartment located in the hidden part of Gwagwalada, the suburb of Abuja, following an intelligence report by one of the Foreign Embassies in Abuja.

The latest development came barely a few days after the Agency disrupted another trafficking arrangement in Abuja and rescued 25 women en route to Saudi Arabia, for domestic exploitation.

Adekoye said a detailed investigation revealed that the Agency received an official intelligence from the Ghanaian Embassy concerning a suspected case of human trafficking involving a Ghanaian national.

According to the Embassy, the victim was allegedly recruited in Ghana under false pretences and transported to Nigeria, where he was subjected to exploitation. The Embassy requested the Agency’s urgent intervention in line with existing bilateral cooperation agreements and anti-trafficking frameworks.

The victim was allegedly defrauded of USD 3,500 by a suspected trafficking syndicate that had promised him legitimate opportunities in Nigeria. Upon his arrival in Nigeria, the traffickers confiscated his international passport and personal belongings, leaving him vulnerable and at the mercy of the syndicate.

This report triggered immediate operational action in compliance with the Agency’s mandate to prevent, suppress, and prosecute trafficking in persons as provided under national and international legal frameworks.

During the raid, a total of 8 suspects were apprehended. The suspects are believed to be members of an organised trafficking network operating between Ghana and Nigeria. They are currently in custody, undergoing profiling and interrogation.

Also, 29 victims were successfully rescued. The victims comprise 20 females aged between 17–28 and 9 males aged between 18–30. They were immediately taken into protective custody.

The international passport and other personal belongings of the primary victim were recovered during the operation. Other materials suspected to be linked to trafficking activities were also seized, including mobile phones, SIM cards, and financial transaction records.

Further investigation revealed that the victims whose temporary permits had since expired were trafficked to Nigeria by the syndicate for alleged sexual exploitation and cybercrime activities.

While the 29 rescued victims have been transferred to a safe shelter where they are receiving immediate assistance, the Agency has commenced discussions with the relevant diplomatic missions for the foreign nationals among the rescued persons.

Speaking on the latest development, the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, decried the activities of the trans border human traffickers and the new trends of foreign nationals as victims.

She said: “ This case highlights the transnational dimension of human trafficking and the vulnerabilities of individuals seeking better opportunities across borders.

“The swift intervention by the Agency, in collaboration with the Ghanaian Embassy, demonstrates the importance of timely intelligence sharing and coordinated law enforcement response”.

The suspects in this case will face the full wrath of the law, and just like I warned a few weeks ago, the atmosphere in Nigeria will continue to be tough for them to operate.

“We shall continue to disrupt their operation, intercept and rescue the victims, and also prosecute them.”

“The Agency remains committed to its mandate of ensuring justice for victims, dismantling trafficking networks, and strengthening partnerships at both national and international levels to eradicate human trafficking”, Bello said.