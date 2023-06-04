NAPTIP Probes Alleged Deception, Trafficking Of Toddler In Edo

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in Edo State has said that it has commenced investigation into the case of human trafficking reported to the command by Barrister Collins Ogiegbaen on behalf of one Sandra Palmer Martins against Denmark-based Kelvin Martin.

A signed letter by the Benin Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Nduka Nwanwenne, made available to journalists , alleged that “complainant’s husband Kelvin Uyi Martins ‘M’ who lives in Denmark deceived the complainant (Sandra Martins) into desposing an affidavit of consent dated 22nd January 2020 for him to take their son Johannes Owen Martin ‘M’ from Nigeria to Denmark. That Kelvin ‘M’ has refused the complainant access to their son.”

Nwanwenne further added that the command on May 24, 2023 had received an affidavit of withdrawal of consent sworn at the High Court of Justice of Edo State by Sandra Palmer Martins.

Meanwhile, Sandra told newsmen that her decision to withdraw an earlier child custody given to her hubby was sequel to new development and discovery which prompted her to swear to an affidavit for the withdrawal.

The affidavit she deposed to withdrawing her consent was copied the Danish Embassy, INTERPOL, Ministry of Foreign AffairS, NAPTIP and other agencies of her decision.

Some of her reasons as stated in the sworn affidavit of withdrawal reads, “That I now discovered that my son was adopted to a Korean woman (Mina Yuh who my husband claimed to be married to and who Is said to have died of cancer after the adoption of my son.

“That my husband has continued to take my four(4) years old son to the tomb of Mina Yuh to makes him believe that mina Yuh is his biological mother, even in death.

“That the Affidavit of Consent dated 22″ January, 2020 I gave to my husband (Kelvin Uyi Martins) was obtained by fraud, deceit and misrepresentation and I accordingly withdraw same.

“That this deposition is to declare my withdrawal and the authorities to whom this may concern at any time should please take note, particularly the Danish Embassy; INTERPOL; Danish Immigration Service; NAPTIP; Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark; BKA Germany and for records and official purposes.

“That I make this Affidavit in good faith believing the same to be true in accordance with Oath Law Cap . 01 LFN, 2004.”

Counsel to Kelvin Martins, Barrister Douglas Ogbankwa, Esq, when contacted, simply said: “Kelvin says he has nothing to say.”