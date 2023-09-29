NAPTIP, Others Advocate School-Base Education For Drug Preventions

The Motivator’s Crib Africa, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has advocated for a school-based education policy in the prevention of drug abuse among students in public and private schools across states of the federation.

The Executive Director of MCA, Mr Nwokocha Chijioke, said this at the sideline of a day ” Drug-A-Thon ” programme organised for some selected schools in Osun on Friday.

Chijioke said the essence of the programme was to create an approach to developing ideas that would strengthen drug prevention through arts and crafts in schools.

He said that knowledge acquired in the drug-a-thon meeting would go a long way in educating and boosting the morale of students against drug abuse and human trafficking.

According to him, students should learn to stay away from drugs in order to be worthy ambassadors in the society.

Chijioke further said the motivation for crib Africa was a quest to leave no one behind in the fight against drug abuse and human trafficking by fostering inclusivity and amplifying voices that have been unheard.

“We have contributed to different policy dialogues and practice shifts, initiated safe communication and non-judgemental space for survivors of these social problems and/or Most-at-risk and undeserved Populations.

“Also, we have created viable affiliate network structures that have encouraged youths to engage in community service and development.”

He, however, encouraged participants in the Drug-a-thon

In his address of welcome, the Zonal Commander of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking of Persons ( NAPTIP ), Mr Ajaegbu Chinedu said the need for stakeholders’ support in the fight against drug abuse and human trafficking become paramount.

Chinedu said many students have fallen victim to various abuses through labour exploitation, sexual exploitation, bad peer groups and other negative societal vices without any sense of reasoning or suspiciousness.

According to him, the need to join hands together to fight the menace is paramount for the safety of the society .

Also, the Assistant State Coordinator, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mrs Yetunde Yofaha said teaching in the classroom was not enough to curb drug abuse and human trafficking.

Yofaha said the need to use creative arts and crafts in schools would help in increasing awareness and also educating students and teachers.

She identified poor parental guidance as one of the indices contributing to drug abuse among students which should be addressed timely.

New Telegraph reports that the event witnessed students from both public and private schools including representatives from the ministry of education and parents.