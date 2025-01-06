NAPTIP Nabs Dubai-Based Syndicate Who Recruits, Traffic, Sexually Exploit Underage Girls

Share

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has arrested a suspected arrowhead of an international human trafficking syndicate.

The human trafficking network operates across the Middle Eastern countries with an operational base in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) Dubai. The suspect, Uadiale Christiana, popularly called Christy Gold, according to the agency’s spokesperson, Vincent Adekoye, has been on its wanted list in the past five years.

She was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on December 31, 2024, on arrival from Dubai for the new year celebration.

Thereafter, she was handed over to NAPTIP. Explaining how she was arrested, Mr. Adekoye recalled that, “on March 18, 2020, the Nigeria Immigration Service, Ikeja Airport Command shared intelligence with NAPTIP Joint Border Task Force/Benin Satellite Office (JBTF/BSO) in respect of one Uadiale Jacob of number 15, Osagie Street, Off 2nd Power Line, Egbon Estate, Benin City, Edo State.

“Uadiale Jacob popularly known as Christy Gold is a senior member of an organised human trafficking syndicate notorious for the recruitment, trafficking and sexually exploiting of underage Nigerian girls in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

