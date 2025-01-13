Share

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in Akwa Ibom State has applauded the state government and stakeholders for their proactive measures in combating human trafficking.

The Head of Public Enlightenment, NAPTIP, Eme Ukpabio, commended Governor Umo Eno for establishing the Anti-trafficking Task Force and the newly created Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, which have bolstered the fight against human trafficking.

Ukpabio stated that the state government’s efforts through various ministries and agencies demonstrate a strong commitment to addressing human trafficking.

She also added that the collaboration between the state government and NAPTIP has been instrumental in tackling these critical issues.

READ ALSO:

Addressing recent media reports about organ harvesting allegations, Ukpabio clarified that her comments during the 2025 National Human Trafficking Awareness Day were intended to raise awareness about the evolving dynamics of human trafficking nationwide.

She emphasized that NAPTIP did not accuse any specific clinics or hospitals within Akwa Ibom of involvement in organ harvesting but highlighted the need for vigilance.

Ukpabio also clarified her earlier reference to human trafficking statistics, stating that the figure of 750,000 to 1 million trafficked persons annually was derived from the UNODC Google report of June 2023.

She noted that Akwa Ibom State, like many others in Nigeria, remains a hotspot for human trafficking and requires collective efforts from all stakeholders.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to working with the state government, civil society organizations, and other partners to strengthen the fight against human trafficking in 2025 and beyond.

Share

Please follow and like us: