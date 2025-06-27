New Telegraph

June 27, 2025
NAPTIP Declares Speed Darlington Wanted For Rape

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Friday declared controversial entertainer, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, wanted over alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

This is contained in a statement issued by the agency on its official Instagram handle.

New Telegraph recalls that NAPTIP had earlier invited the musician for questioning following his claim of having sex with a 15-year-old girl during a live Instagram video, but he failed to honour the agency’s invitation.

The statement reads, “WANTED BY NAPTIP.
Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, is wanted in connection with alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

“Anyone with credible information on his whereabouts is urged to contact NAPTIP immediately. Call: 07030000203, info@naptip.gov.ng.”

 

