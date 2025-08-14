NAPTIP: Benue Overtakes Edo In Human Trafficking

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Director-General has said that Benue currently has the highest number of human trafficking cases in Nigeria.

Bello, represented by the Director of Intelligence Josiah Emerole, said this at a two-day workshop in Makurdi yesterday.

According to her, Edo State was topping the list in human trafficking, but recently Benue overtook them on the list.

The DG said: “Based on the number of rescued victims and arrested suspects, Benue indigenes are higher in number, both from the state and other states.

“Insecurity has increased the vulnerability in the state where parents are killed, leaving their children scattered and sold out.

“Some are being taken to other states to work in quarries, while the people that took them there collect the money.”