NAPTIP Begins Probe Into Daycare Where Simi Worked

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has launched a thorough investigation into claims of child abuse and molestation at a Lagos daycare centre where Afrobeats singer, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi worked.

NAPTIP commenced the investigation after social media posts purportedly connected to the well-known musician re-surfaced on social media.

In a statement issued on Friday, February 27, the NAPTIP Director-General, Binta Adamu Bello, emphasised that child safety is still of utmost importance and instructed agents to begin an investigation right now.

The post read, “Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Binta Adamu Bello, OON, has directed operatives of the Agency to commence a full-scale investigation into the alleged Child Molestation and Abuse in a Day-care setting in Lagos, as deduced from the suggestive online post by a popular Nigeria Singer.

“While appreciating the genuine concern of Nigerians on the matter, the Agency wishes to inform the general public that all its communication platforms are active and available to take complaints from anyone who may have been abused or violated on the said Day-care.

“NAPTIP has launched a full investigation into allegations of child abuse at a Lagos daycare facility.” The agency urged members of the public with relevant information to come forward.

“Anyone with useful information is urged to come forward and report through our official channels. Child protection remains our priority,” it added.

New Telegraph recalls that the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has also referred the matter to the Commissioner of Police for preliminary investigation.

These investigations follow a whirlwind of social media activity that began when screenshots of tweets from 2012 and 2013, purportedly authored by Simi, began recirculating.

Simi has addressed the controversy, stating that the old tweets were misinterpreted and unrelated to any improper conduct.