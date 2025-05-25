NAPTIP, Bayelsa Surveyor-General, Others Back AWAGBV

Share

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Office of the Surveyor-General of Bayelsa State have pledged their support for the upcoming Niger Delta summit organized by the Association of Women Against Gender-Based Violence (AWAGBV).

The summit is scheduled to hold from July 6 to 8, 2025.

Also showing support is Mrs. Iwowari Gold, former Chairman of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly Committee on Gender Matters and current Commissioner in the State Local Government Service Commission. She has accepted her nomination as a patron of AWAGBV and pledged to lead the Association’s school sensitization campaigns against human trafficking and gender-based violence.

During three separate visits to the Bayelsa State Command of NAPTIP, the office of the Commissioner in the State Local Government Service Commission, and the office of the Surveyor-General, members of AWAGBV, led by National President Dr. Dise Ogbise Goddy-Harry, advocated for stronger partnerships in the fight against human trafficking, child abuse, and gender-based violence.

Dr. Goddy-Harry unveiled the proposed Niger Delta summit themed, “Raising Teenage Ambassadors Against Human Traffickers and Violators of Domestic Violence.” She emphasized that the summit would be a significant milestone in combating gender-based violence and presented a five-year strategic plan focused on education, detection, and empowerment of girls and women.

Mrs. Abieyuwa Ikhidero, State Commander of NAPTIP, appreciated AWAGBV’s efforts and reaffirmed NAPTIP’s readiness to collaborate with credible organizations dedicated to protecting vulnerable individuals.

At the office of Bayelsa’s first female Surveyor-General, Surveyor Margaret Geku, AWAGBV members including Dr. Goddy-Harry, Her Royal Majesty Queen Diongoli, Rev. Roseline Egbesu, National Assistant Secretary Kafilat Lawal-Lasisi, National Treasurer Mrs. Tari Youdubagha, Ms. Stephanie, Lady Stella Doumu, and Mrs. Perez Osain, congratulated her on her appointment and praised her for making Bayelsa women proud in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Surveyor Geku, in her speech, commended the coalition for their unique and innovative approach in fighting human trafficking and gender-based violence, describing the campaign as a worthy and critical cause.

