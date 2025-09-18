NAPTIP Backs Buhari Mentorship Drive, Vows Action On Women’s Protection

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has pledged to collaborate with the Daurama Foundation to strengthen efforts at protecting women and girls, particularly those at risk of exploitation and trafficking.

The commitment was made during the virtual graduation of 39 young women from the Samira Buhari Mentorship Programme (SBMP), a 12-week capacity-building initiative focused on leadership, career development, and digital literacy.

The event, themed “Empowering Africa’s Next Generation of Women Leaders”, featured remarks from Dr. Samira Buhari, Founder of the Daurama Foundation, and Angela Agbayekhai, NAPTIP’s Director of Counselling and Rehabilitation, according to a statement issued by Francisca Nzeagwu, Communications Coordinator.

Agbayekhai praised the programme for equipping young women with vital skills and opportunities, noting that it aligns with national strategies to protect women and girls.

“Across our communities, girls and women face vulnerabilities that can echo across generations. What SBMP is doing—taking young women off the margins and empowering them—is timely. NAPTIP stands ready to partner so this momentum translates into safer, stronger futures,” she said.

The mentorship initiative provided training in leadership, entrepreneurship, public speaking, business development, and digital tools. Participants also engaged in mock interviews, one-on-one coaching, and networking sessions designed to prepare them for professional and entrepreneurial pursuits.

Dr. Buhari explained that the initiative was aimed at building confidence and preparing participants for leadership roles.

“This is more than a ceremony; it is a celebration of courage and possibility. Mentorship opens doors, nurtures confidence, and ignites lasting impact. When we invest in women, we transform communities, economies, and nations,” she said.

The SBMP will continue to serve as a platform for building networks of women leaders and promoting skills development to tackle gender inequality and economic marginalization.

At the ceremony, top-performing participants were recognized with cash prizes and digital devices to support their continued learning and entrepreneurial efforts.

One of the mentors, Mercy Ajeh, commended the women for their resilience.

“These young women were eager to learn and often went beyond class activities. The structure pushed them to meet high standards, and they rose to the challenge,” she said.

A graduate of the programme, Fatima Shema, also reflected on its impact on her career path.

“SBMP gave me confidence and direction. The day after our mock interviews, I passed a real interview and got the job. I’ve found my voice, and I’m building a creative enterprise that creates opportunities for other women,” she said.

The event also acknowledged the contributions of partner organizations, including NAPTIP, the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, and the FCTA Women Affairs Secretariat, alongside volunteers and staff.