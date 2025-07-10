NAPTIP Arrests 3 Suspected Human Traffickers, Rescues 3 Victims

Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Katsina State Command, have arrested three suspected members of inter–state human trafficking syndicates who specialise in recruiting, harbouring and trafficking young girls from other parts of the country to the northern region for sexual exploitation.

The suspects were arrested in a prominent hotel in Katsina town with three suspected victims of human trafficking who were rescued during the raid.

The manager of the hotel and two other workers were arrested. According to a statement yesterday by the Press Officer of NAPTIP, the victims who are between the ages of 21 to 26 years are from Benue and Rivers states.

The Agency stated that a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were believed to be the ma jor suppliers of victims to brothels, notorious centres, and some neighbouring countries.

Report by the Agency shows that the rescued victims were found in a small room located within the hotel complex, while the traffickers were in another well-furnished room within the same compound, relishing the proceeds of the exploitation.

The victims claimed that they were deceived, recruited, and trafficked to Katsina with a promise of a legitimate job, only to be forced into prostitution against their will.

Narrating their experience, one of the victims said: “I was brought here by a woman, she promised to give us a job and that we would be paid very well.

I asked her the details of the job, but she said I will know the nature of the job when I get here.”