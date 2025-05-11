NAPTIP: 78 Trafficked Victims In Côte D’Ivoire Arrive Lagos

Share

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Sunday disclosed that 78 Nigerian trafficked to Cote D’Ivoire have arrived in Lagos.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the victims, comprising 73 females, two males, and three babies, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, around 11:00 pm on Saturday, May 10.

Binta Bello, the Director-General of NAPTIP, who received the victims at the airport, said their return reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to the fight against human trafficking.

The NAPTIP boss said that some of those responsible for the heinous trade had been apprehended and would face the full force of the law.

According to her, the agency will profile and chat with the survivors for necessary measures in line with its mandate, which includes counselling and skill acquisition training.

Bello urged the public to raise awareness, report suspicious activities, and stand together against the grave violation of human dignity.

“This is a momentous occasion a day that marks not only the safe return of our beloved daughters but also a reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to the fight against human trafficking.

“To the young women and girls who have just returned, we say welcome home.

“You were taken far from the safety and dignity you deserve, but today, you are back on Nigerian soil, and you are not alone. You are home, and this country stands with you.

“Your courage, your survival, and your return symbolise hope for thousands of others who may still be in the shadows.

“And to those who have perpetuated this evil, let today be a reminder that Nigeria will never relent in pursuing justice.

“We thank the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for its constant support and political will in the fight against trafficking in persons, The support has been instrumental in enabling NAPTIP to carry out this noble mandate.

“We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to Air Peace Airlines for their generous and patriotic assistance in facilitating the safe return of these victims free of charge.

“Your partnership is a shining example of how the private sector can contribute meaningfully to national efforts.

“To all our local and international partners, thank you. Your collaboration continues to empower us, and today’s success is one we share with all of you,” she added.

