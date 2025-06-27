NAPTIN To Train 4,000 Youths In Meter Installation –DG

The National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) has announced a collaboration with the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI) to train 4,000 Nigerian youths in electricity meter installation.

The Director-General of NAPTIN, Mr Ahmed Nagode, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during a one-day Stakeholders Engagement Workshop.

The workshop, themed “Building Bridges: Research, Internship and Innovation for a Sustainable Nigerian Power Sector,” was organised by NAPTIN in collaboration with 5 Creators Ltd.

Nagode explained that the initiative aimed to equip young Nigerians with practical skills to install electricity meters across the country.

“The training programme is a pathway to employment and financial independence, contributing to the transformation of Nigeria’s power sector.

“We currently face a metering gap of about seven million units. This collaboration with PMI will help address that shortfall,” he said.

Nagode noted that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had already been signed with PMI, and training was expected to begin soon.

“We have a robust plan in place and will conduct the training across all six geopolitical zones to ensure broad participation,” he added.

Nagode said the stakeholders’ engagement was critical to identify and address the nation’s training needs in the power sector.

He emphasised three core areas for discussion: job creation, research and development, and internship and industry linkage.

On job creation, Nagode highlighted a major skills mismatch between graduates and the demands of the labour market. “There is a high rate of unemployment, not necessarily because jobs don’t exist, but because the required skills are lacking,” he explained.

He stressed the need for collaboration with universities to boost research and development, which he described as essential to solve persistent challenges in the sector.

The third area of focus, according to Nagode, was fostering stronger internship opportunities and industryacademic linkages to bridge the gap between learning and practice.

He reiterated NAPTIN’s alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the areas of solar photovoltaic (PV) installation, electrical works, and meter installation.