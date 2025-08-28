NAPTAN Backs FG Over Closure Of 22 Illegal Colleges Of Education

The National ParentTeacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) yesterday hailed the shutdown of 22 illegal Colleges of Education by the Federal Government, describing it as a timely and necessary step to safeguard students.

Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman Adeolu Ogunbanjo made the remark as part of a reaction to the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

President Bola Tinubu had ordered urged the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) to shut down illegal higher institutions.

The NCCE had uncovered and shut down 22 illegal Colleges of Education, operating across the country, following the directions of the Federal Government.

Ogunbanjo said educational audits must continue, stating that children and parents should not waste resources on illegal, unaccredited, and fraudulent institutions.