NAPS Urges NASS To Allow Polytechnics Award Degrees

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) on Monday called for the legislative upgrade of polytechnics to degree-awarding institutions.

According to a statement signed by its President, Comrade Eshiofune Oghayan, the association said the upgrade will resolve the lingering dichotomy between Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor of Science holders (BSc).

The students further proposed a Student Insurance Scheme, mental health awareness campaigns, and improved campus security measures as part of their policy advocacy.

NAPS also commended the Tinubu-led administration for allocating N2.52 trillion to the education sector in the 2025 national budget, a 133% increase compared to 2023.

The students also declared June 12 as “Adupe Day” — a Yoruba word meaning “thank you” — to celebrate what they described as the administration’s unprecedented financial commitment to education.

NAPS stated that the proposed “One Million Student March” is expected to draw participants from polytechnics, technical institutions, and colleges across the country, adding that the event will be a peaceful demonstration of gratitude.

The association also outlined its commitment to supporting the administration while also holding government officials accountable for any actions that may undermine the President’s vision for education.

“We urge Mr. President and the National Assembly to empower polytechnics to award Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Science in Technology degrees. This reform will resolve the lingering dichotomy between HND and BSc holders.

“In clear contrast to past administrations, which often approached education as a footnote in national development, President Tinubu has demonstrated that education is the foundation, not the filler. “As the National Association of Polytechnic Students, we say clearly that we will continue to support this administration because it has supported us. We are your allies, not your accomplices. “We hereby proclaim June 12, 2025, as a day of historic appreciation Nigerian students across all campuses, polytechnics, colleges, and technical institutions will embark on a One Million Student March.” the statement stated.

