NAPS Reject YABATECH’s Conversion To Varsity

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) on Saturday announced its opposition to the proposed conversion of the Yaba College of Technology Lagos (YABATECH) into a university.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, announced on Friday that President Bola Tinubu approved the conversion of Yaba Tech College to a university.

During a working visit to the institution, the Minister disclosed that President Tinubu was not hesitant to approve the proposal to convert the institution into a university.

According to him, YABATECH was a legacy school fit for conversion because it had over 200 staff members holding doctorate degrees in various fields.

However, a statement released by NAPS President, Eshiofune Oghayan, in Kaduna on Saturday, emphasised that the conversion would undermine the fundamental goals of polytechnic education.

Oghayan argued that converting polytechnics into universities would erode their unique role and shift their focus toward theory-based learning rather than practical and industrial-based training. Instead of converting polytechnics into universities, he advocated for the full implementation of the HND to B.Tech transition. This, according to the association, would enable polytechnic graduates to receive internationally recognised degrees, making them more competitive in the global job market. He said, “We reject the proposed conversion of YABATECH into a university. Polytechnic institutions like YABATECH play a crucial role in bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and industrial application. “They emphasise hands-on experience, problem-solving, and innovation, which are essential for Nigeria’s industrialisation and economic diversification. “This move contradicts global best practices, where developed nations continue to strengthen and expand polytechnic education rather than eliminate it. Countries like Germany, China, Canada, and the United Kingdom have thriving technical and vocational education sectors that fuel their industrial economies.

