NAPS Honours Seyi Tinubu At 40 For Youth Empowerment Initiatives

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has honoured Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, on his 40th birthday, applauding his consistent commitment to youth empowerment, innovation, and national development.

Speaking during a National Prayer Day organized in his honour, the NAPS President, Comrade Paul Oshiofune Oghayan, described Seyi Tinubu as “a noble bridge between the current administration and the voices of Nigerian youths.”

Oghayan commended his contributions to youth inclusion in governance, noting that his advocacy and influence have opened opportunities for credible youth representation across sectors.

“Seyi has emerged as a noble bridge, mending the long-standing disconnect between the youth constituency and the seat of power, and amplifying the voices of generations too often unheard,” he stated.

He praised Seyi Tinubu’s humanitarian acts, citing numerous cases of financial support to indigent students, assistance during disasters, and consistent engagement with young leaders nationwide.

“His heart for humanity speaks louder than words,” Oghayan added.

The student leader said the event was not just a celebration but a collective intercession for divine favour upon Seyi Tinubu, praying for long life, divine health, prosperity, and greater responsibility in his service to humanity.

The National Prayer Day, held from October 11 to 13, 2025, at CLEM Student Church and the Polytechnic Mosque in Auchi, Edo State, featured prayers, worship sessions, and community outreach.

The Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Shehu Umar, served as Chief Host. Highlights included the cutting of a birthday cake and the distribution of food and relief materials to students and less privileged members of the community.