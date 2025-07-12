NAPS Honours Ilobanafor With Excellence Award

Cletus Ilobanafor, Managing Director of CEOAFRICA and initiator of the Geneith Health Competition (GHC), alongside Mr. Emmanuel Umenwa, Managing Director of Geneith Pharmaceuticals and sponsor of the GHC, has been honoured with the National Outstanding Leadership Performance Award (NOLPA) by the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS).

The award was presented during NAPS’ 44th Inaugural Senate Sitting held on Friday, July 11, 2025, at the House of Chiefs, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan. The event attracted dignitaries from academia, government, and student communities.

Ilobanafor was conferred with the title of “Most Student-Friendly MD in Nigeria for the Year 2025,” in recognition of his immense contributions to vocational and polytechnic education in Nigeria. The award also highlighted his exemplary leadership and integrity in promoting educational initiatives that empower Nigerian youth.

Mr. Emmanuel Umenwa was equally applauded for his significant support for the GHC, particularly his one billion naira investment in the initiative aimed at eradicating malaria through youth engagement in secondary and tertiary institutions. The GHC, the first of its kind in Africa, is a strategic health intervention that aligns with the World Health Organization’s goal of eliminating malaria.

Nigeria accounts for approximately 27% of global malaria cases and deaths, according to the WHO. The Geneith Health Competition, launched by Nigeria’s Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, is a pioneering initiative mobilising young people as advocates and solution-drivers in the fight against the disease.

In his acceptance speech, Prince Ilobanafor dedicated the award to God and to his late father, stating, “I dedicate this award to God and to my father, who just passed on. His belief that ‘service to humanity is key’ is a principle I have promised to uphold.”

He also called on stakeholders to support the Geneith Health Competition, encouraging Nigerian students to participate actively in the initiative. “I thank the leadership of Nigerian students for believing in this project. Together, we will eradicate malaria,” he said.

Registration for the competition is currently ongoing, with students encouraged to visit the competition’s website to sign up.

More than just a contest, the Geneith Health Competition is a youth-led movement promoting public health advocacy. Through awareness, education, and hands-on engagement, it aims to develop a generation equipped to confront Nigeria’s health challenges and improve community well-being.