New Telegraph

February 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Education
  3. NAPS Demands Probe…

NAPS Demands Probe Of Certificate Racketeering At Delta Poly

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) have demanded the immediate probe of alleged certificate racketeering at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, to uncover all culprits involved in the alleged misdeed, l regardless of their status in the society.

NAPS National President, Eshiofune Paul Oghayan, who made the call at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, also called for the immediate dissolution of the Governing Council of Delta state polytechnic due to their alleged incompetence and failure to uphold the institution’s integrity since May 2024.

While condemning the appointment of individuals to the Governing Council whose alleged poor leadership and mismanagement was said to have allowed “fake news to escalate unnecessarily,” the student union rejected what they termed the “unjust suspension” of the institution’s Registrar without proper forensic investigation and due process.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Igbo-American Military Veterans Petition Tinubu, Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release
Read Next

Trump: Tariffs On Goods From Mexico, Canada Will Start March 4
Share
Copy Link
×