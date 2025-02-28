NAPS Demands Probe Of Certificate Racketeering At Delta Poly

Share

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) have demanded the immediate probe of alleged certificate racketeering at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, to uncover all culprits involved in the alleged misdeed, l regardless of their status in the society.

NAPS National President, Eshiofune Paul Oghayan, who made the call at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, also called for the immediate dissolution of the Governing Council of Delta state polytechnic due to their alleged incompetence and failure to uphold the institution’s integrity since May 2024.

While condemning the appointment of individuals to the Governing Council whose alleged poor leadership and mismanagement was said to have allowed “fake news to escalate unnecessarily,” the student union rejected what they termed the “unjust suspension” of the institution’s Registrar without proper forensic investigation and due process.

