NAPPS Recommends Strategies for Reintroduction of History

Against the backdrop of the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa’s pronouncement by the Federal Government to return of History to primary and secondary school curricula from 2025, a call has gone to the government and stakeholders to work with historians and educators towards producing textbooks and materials that reflect Nigeria’s rich and diverse history.

According to the National President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), who made the call, this has become imperative in order to develop local content syllabus for effective teaching and learning of the subject in our school.

He also sought the recruitment and training of History teachers so as to address the acute shortage of History teachers, especially presently in the primary and secondary school system.

This is as key stakeholders in the nation’s education sector also called on the Federal Government to put in place adequate measures and strategies that will enhance the smooth implementation of the policy.

The National President, National Association of Proprietors of Private School (NAPPS), Nigeria, Chief Yomi Otubela, described the government’s decision to reintroduce History into the school curricula as a welcome development and best thing to happen to the school system after several years that the subject was removed from the school curriculum by the government.

But, to ensure smooth reintegration of the subject into the curriculum, the association recommended that there is the need for public sensitisation by the government and major stakeholders, where a robust awareness campaign should be launched to highlight the importance of History in national development and in addressing potential misconceptions in the Nigerian society.

Considering the challenges of lack of History teachers to teach the subject in school, NAPPS has called on the government at federal and state levels to institute incentives for schools, under which the association noted that the government should provide incentives, such as grants or subsidies to support schools in implementing the new curriculum.

