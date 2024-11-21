Napoli’s Director Reveals Difference Between Osimhen, Lukaku

Share

Napoli’s Director, Giovanni Manna on Thursday drew a comparison between Victor Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku, two prominent strikers with noteworthy careers in European football.

While discussing the attributes of both players, Manna acknowledged that Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, is not quite at the same level as Lukaku at this stage of their respective careers.

Manna emphasized Lukaku’s impressive record, highlighting that the Belgian striker has scored over 300 goals throughout his time in professional football. This significant milestone underscores Lukaku’s effectiveness and consistency as a top-forward.

In the summer transfer window, Napoli manager Antonio Conte decided to replace Osimhen with Lukaku, a move that has sparked considerable interest and debate among fans and analysts alike.

Osimhen Set For Galatasaray Move With Conditions Since joining the club, Lukaku has made an impact in Serie A, netting four goals and providing four assists in just 10 appearances this season. His contributions have been instrumental in Napoli’s attacking efforts. Commenting on Lukaku’s integration into the team and his performance, Manna stated, “He [Romelu Lukaku] is a player who integrates well into the Italian football market. “With every match, there is a buzz around him. He has scored four goals and delivered four assists, demonstrating a proactive attitude that benefits the entire squad.” Manna did not shy away from acknowledging the enduring legacy of Osimhen, noting that in the eyes of Napoli fans, the Nigerian striker has left a significant mark on Serie A. However, he reiterated that the two players represent different phases of a striker’s journey, underscoring Lukaku’s vast experience and goal-scoring prowess: “Lukaku’s legacy cannot be understated; he has reached the extraordinary milestone of 300 goals in his career.”

