Napoli Want Man Utd’s Zirkzee As Part Of Osimhen Deal

Share

Napoli coach Antonio Conte will welcome Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee just as Osimhen’s hefty salary has got several Premier League clubs worried.

It has been reported that Zirkzee, who last season took Serie A by storm playing for Bologna, could be thrown into a swap deal plus cash for Osimhen to join Manchester United in the summer Il Mattino newspaper said Conte is pleased with the idea of bringing Zirkzee to Napoli but also knows that the Italian club want 75 Million Euros for Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

This comes as the Naples newspaper also reported that the salary of Osimhen has now become a cause for concern for some interested Premier League clubs. The Super Eagles striker is on about 12 million Euros a year.

Share

Please follow and like us: