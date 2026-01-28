New Telegraph

January 29, 2026
Napoli Vs Chelsea: Blues Stun Conte With Comeback Victory

Chelsea produced a composed comeback performance to overturn the tie against Napoli, knocking former manager Antonio Conte out of the Champions League.

The Blues showed little sentiment as they battled past the Italian side to book their place among Europe’s elite.

João Pedro proved decisive on the night, scoring twice to swing the momentum in Chelsea’s favour after a difficult opening spell.

Napoli had threatened to take control when Chelsea fell 2–1 behind, but the visitors responded with greater intensity and control in the second half.

Chelsea eventually claimed a 3–2 victory, a result that confirmed their place in the Champions League top eight.

The win also secured a direct route into the Round of 16, sparing the Blues from an additional playoff round.

For Conte, the defeat marked a painful exit against his former club, while Chelsea marched on with confidence and belief restored as the knockout stages approached.

