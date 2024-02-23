Napoli vs Barca: German Legend Praises Osimhen, Goal Nominated for Award

Luca Toni, former Bayern Munich star, praised Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian forward scored a goal for Napoli against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Osimhen, who had a quiet spell during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, reminded everyone of his skills with a quality finish to equalise the score in the 75th minute of the match.

Barcelona had taken the lead with a goal from Robert Lewandowski in the 60th minute. Osimhen received a simple pass from André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and, despite being closely watched by Barcelona defender Iñigo Martínez, managed to shield the ball, turn towards goal, and score with a swift movement.

The goal impressed Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who called Osimhen ‘a great champion’. Luca Toni, who played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Roma, also applauded Osimhen’s strike, calling it a goal from a true striker.

“Osimhen withstood the defender’s impact, protected the ball, turned well and then in front of the goal the goalkeeper was wrong-footed. “A goal from a true striker. “Napoli played a great match; they had a lot to lose, but instead, they emerged from Barcelona’s dominance and demonstrated that they could scare Barcelona.

They must continue on this path; this team was born to play the 4-3-3.” This season, Osimhen has two goals in the UEFA Champions League and seven in Serie A for Napoli.