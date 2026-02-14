Napoli, Roma Set For Crucial Derby Del Sole In Top- Four Race

Napoli will host Roma on Sunday in a pivotal Serie A clash that could shape the race for Champions League qualification, as both sides continue their push for a top-four finish.

The Derby del Sole, scheduled for the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, brings together two of the division’s front-runners this season, with Napoli’s attacking edge set against Roma’s formidable defensive record. Napoli head into the encounter buoyed by a dramatic 3-2 victory over Genoa, sealed by a late penalty from Rasmus Hojlund.

The Danish forward has been central to Napoli’s attacking output this term, contributing to a tally of 36 league goals. Averaging over 1.5 shots per game, Hojlund has provided both directness and creativity in the final third.

Romelu Lukaku, recently declared fit, is expected to start on the bench but offers a strong physical presence and penalty-box threat should he be called upon.

Napoli’s 24 assists this season underline their ability to supply chances for a striker of his calibre. Roma, under Gian Piero Gas- perini, arrive in Naples with one of the tightest defences in Serie A.

The Giallorossi have conced- ed just 14 goals in 24 matches — an average of 0.58 per game — and have kept 11 clean sheets. Goalkeeper Mile Svilar has been instrumental, recording 71 saves across the campaign.

However, Roma may be with- out Paulo Dybala, Stephan El Shaarawy and Kone, absences that could blunt their attacking edge.

The capital side average just over 1.2 goals per match but have remained competitive through defensive discipline, conceding 0.7 goals per game overall and keeping clean sheets in 50 per cent of their fixtures.

Their away form has also been steady, with an average of 1.40 points per game on the road.

Recent meetings between the two sides suggest another closely contested affair. Five of the last six encounters have produced under 2.5 goals, including Napoli’s 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Napoli have won three of the last six meetings, with two draws and one Roma victory in that run. Historically, Napoli lead the head-to-head record with 16 wins from 37 matches, while both teams have scored in 51 per cent of those clashes.