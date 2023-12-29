Napoli Release Osimhen For AFCON 2023

Victor Osimhen has been released by Serie A winner, Napoli in preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, the Super Eagles striker, Osimhen is commemorating his 35th birthday today, December 29.

Due to his suspension for Napoli’s league match against Monza on Friday, the attacker has been released early from the 2023 AFCON finals.

During last week’s 2-0 loss to AS Roma, Osimhen received a red card for the Partenopei.

Currently on vacation in Nigeria is the former Lille footballer.

On January 1, the striker who is anticipated to be included in the Super Eagles squad for the 2023 Cote d’Ivoire will meet up with his international colleagues in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.