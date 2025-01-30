Napoli Rejects Gala’s Offer For Osimhen As Sociedad Target Chukwueze

Share

Serie A club, Napoli, have turned down a €65 million offer from Galatasaray for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Reports from Il Corriere dello Sport say the Turkish champions wanted to sign Osimhen permanently after his loan move last September.

However, Napoli is sticking to their €75 million price and won’t accept a lower fee. Earlier this month, Osimhen also reportedly rejected a move to Manchester United.

The 24-year-old has been in great form, scoring 12 goals in 15 league matches for Galatasaray this season.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad in Spain is interested in signing Samuel Chukwueze from AC Milan. Chukwueze, 25 moved to Milan from Villarreal in 2023 for €28 million but has struggled to shine due to injuries and competition from Christian Pulisic, who has secured the right-wing position.

With Sociedad eager to bring the Super Eagles star back to La Liga, transfer talks could progress before the January transfer window closes.

