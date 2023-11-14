Napoli Reappoint Mazzarri After Sacking Garcia

The Seria A Champions, Napoli have reappointed Walter Mazzarri as manager after sacking Rudi Garcia.

Garcia, 59, took over from Luciano Spalletti in the summer shortly after the Italian guided the Partenopei to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

But the champions suffered their third league defeat of the season against Empoli on Sunday and they have now turned to former boss Mazzarri, who was in charge of the club between 2009 and 2013.

Announcing his return, Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis said on X, “Welcome back Walter!”

Mazzarri, 62, has been out of work since leaving Cagliari in 2022, having also spent time in charge of Inter Milan and Watford.

He led the club to second place in Serie A in 2012-13 and also won the Coppa Italia during his time in Naples.

Defending last season’s title already looks unlikely, with fourth-placed Napoli 10 points adrift of leaders Inter.

Walter Mazzarri è il nuovo allenatore del Napoli.

⁰Bentornato Mister! pic.twitter.com/i5EXAziuVP — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) November 14, 2023

Addressing their home form will be a key issue to address for the Italian, with Napoli on a five-game winless run on their home turf, the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in all competitions.