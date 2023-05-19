Napoli Ready New Deal For Osimhen

Italian Serie A champions, Napoli, are looking to tie down Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen with a contract extension. Osimhen has had a wonderful campaign with Napoli.

The Super Eagles striker already scored 28 goals in 36 appearances for the Parteno- peans, helping them win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years. His brilliance has turned heads around Europe, with Manchester United, PSG, Arsenal, and Chelsea all linked with the former Lille of France attacker.

However, it would be a tall order to get Osimhen’s services this summer because Napoli would demand around €150million before they let him go. Osimhen still has two years left on his contract at Napoli, and the club is already looking to extend his deal and raise his wages.

The 24-year-old goal poacher earns €4.5million a year, and Tutto Mercato Web reports that Napoli are willing to increase that figure significantly. Meanwhile, Osimhen has made a rapid return to training after overcoming a bout of flu that kept him sidelined.

According to a report on Soccernet.ng, the striker missed Wednesday morning’s training session due to illness, but his swift recovery has allowed him to rejoin his teammates for training at the SSCN Konami Training Center just a day after. Osimhen’s determined efforts to regain his fitness have paid off, and he was back on the field with renewed vigour and tenacity.

The Napoli squad is currently preparing for their upcoming match against Inter, scheduled for Sunday at the Maradona Stadium as part of the 36th matchday of the 2022/23 Serie A season.