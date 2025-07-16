Napoli President, Son Receive Death Threats Over Osimhen Transfer

Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis and his son have both received death threats from Galatasaray fans instructing them to sanction Victor Osimhen’s move to the Turkish club.

De Laurentiis and his son Edoardo were handed death threats by a Galatasaray fan who seemed angry at Osimhen’s transfer saga.

The Napoli chief’s son was sent vulgar messages on WhatsApp, commanding him not to oppose Osimhen’s permanent move to the Super Lig side, and a screenshot was shared on X by Turkish journalist Samet Cayir.

After spending four seasons at Napoli since his move from Lille in 2020, Osimhen joined Galatasaray last summer on loan.

He shone bright and recorded 45 goal contributions in 41 games, which was made up of 37 goals and eight assists. His impressive form led to the Turkish club urging a permanent transfer.

However, his parent club Napoli have laid out certain terms which are deemed unacceptable by Galatasaray.

Napoli had requested €40 million plus €35m to be paid by 2026 and a percentage from any future resale, while the Super Lig side wanted to delay the second instalment to 2027 and remove the resale clause. With such r i g o r o u s n e gotiations, Osimh n ‘ s future is yet to be.