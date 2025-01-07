Napoli President Fumes Over Osimhen’s Refusal To Join Man United

Share

Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has expressed frustration after Victor Osimhen rejected a potential move to Manchester United during the January transfer window.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has insisted he will remain with the Turkish club until his loan deal ends this season.

This decision reportedly cost Napoli the chance to secure N81 million from the proposed transfer to the Premier League. De Laurentiis, upset by Osimhen’s refusal, reportedly told La Repubblica : “Let him stay where he is.

Tell Galatasaray to buy him.” The striker’s decision has sparked debate, as he continues to be one of the most sought-after talents in European football.

