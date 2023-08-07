Napoli plot to insert outrageous clauses in Osimhen’s new contract

Napoli are desperate to keep Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen for the long term as they prepare a new contract with clauses that will make potential suitors pay a hefty sum to lure the striker away. Victor Osimhen has piqued the interest of several clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG Al Hilal and others during the summer transfer window Napoli is engaged in intense negotiations with Osimhen’s agent as they look to secure the Nigerian striker’s long-term future with the club. The 24-year-old forward desires a new contract that reflects his pivotal role in the team and includes a release clause to provide some con- trol over potential future transfers. According to Sky Sports Italia, Napoli has already conducted seven meetings with Osimhen’s agent to discuss the terms of the contract. The player is eager for a pay raise, acknowledging his signifi- cance to the Partenopei’s success on the field. At the same time, Al-Hilal, a club from Saudi Arabia, has expressed a strong interest in signing Osimhen during the current transfer window. Reports suggest that they have offered him an enticing deal worth 1 million euro net per week. To safeguard their prized as- set, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is contemplating the inclusion of two release clauses in Osimhen’s contract. One clause would be applicable to European clubs, while the other, worth almost double, would specif- ically target Saudi Arabian clubs. While Osimhen’s entourage is advocating for a 110 million euro release clause, Napoli is pushing for a higher figure of at least 150 million euro. With the Serie A season set to kick off on August 19, both parties are keen to reach an agreement swiftly

