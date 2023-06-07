Napoli plan to cut players’ salary for Osimhen’s stay

Italian champions Napoli have developed an outstanding template to keep Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen at the club for next season as President Aurelio De Laurentiis plots to cut the salary of some players so as to conserve enough funds to retain the Nigeria international.

Osimhen has been the subject of intense transfer interest from many clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle and Bayern Munich after scoring 30 goals across all competitions but Laurentiis is desperate to ward off potential capture of the player and has prepared audacious salary for him.

Drawing inspiration from Borussia Dortmund’s successful renewal strategy for Erling Haaland in 2020, Napoli is prepared to offer Osimhen a staggering €7 million salary, a remarkable increase from his current earnings of €4.5 million, Soccernet.ng. This would position Osimhen as the highest-paid player in Napoli’s history, underlining his importance to the team.

To balance the financial commitment of this lucrative deal, Napoli plan to make strategic cuts to the wages of other players. By doing so, the club aims to preserve the overall salary cap while ensuring Osimhen receives the recognition and compensation he deserves.

Furthermore, De Laurentiis and his team have proposed a “reduced” release clause, set at half of Osimhen’s current market value.