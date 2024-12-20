Napoli Offices Raided By Police Over Osimhen’s Transfer

Share

The police have raided at least two offices of Napoli after corruption investigations into the transfer of Victor Osimhen from Lille were launched in both Italy and France.

This followed startling revelations by the former Lille President Olivier Letang that the French club only received Seven Million Euros from the reported 70 Million Euros Napoli splashed on the striker four years ago.

The deal included the transfer of four young players from Napoli for 20 Million Euros as well as agency fees and commissions.

“Since there were four players who came for 20 million euros, the net income from the sale of Osimhen was not 68 million euros,” Letang said.

“In other words, its value was zero. Including factors such as brokerage fees and commissions, the club’s coffers received 7 million euros in the Osimhen transfer.”

Letang made these revelations to the leading French sports newspaper L’Equipe. This will not be the first time that questions have been asked about this transfer with the French Government also wading in.

